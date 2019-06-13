BJP yet to reach its peak despite success in Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday emphasised that the party has still not peaked in terms of its electoral performance despite winning the highest ever 303 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In a meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers, which was chaired by Shah, the party president said the party’s reach needs to be further expanded to new regions and sections of the society. Addressing a press conference, BJP’s general secretary Bhupender Yadav shared the details of Shah’s speech in the meeting.

Attributing the party’s success in the Lok Sabha polls to party workers, Yadav said Shah credited the hard work of the crores of party supporters for the BJP getting more than 50 per cent vote share in 220 seats.

Yadav also informed that during the meeting it was decided that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also a vice-president of BJP, will lead the party’s membership drive and he will be assisted by four other leaders. Yadav said BJP has 11 crore members at present and is aiming to increase it by 20 per cent.

When asked about the next party president, Yadav said the organisational polls will be conducted once the membership drive is over.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express had reported Shah, now the Union Home Minister, may continue as BJP president until the organisation elections in the party are over.

In its national executive meeting held in September 2018 in the national capital, the party had deferred its internal elections until the Lok Sabha elections were over. This, in effect, extended Shah’s term, which was to end in January.

Shah had taken over as BJP president from Rajnath Singh in July 2014 when the latter joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. Shah’s appointment, replacing Singh who had 18 months left in his term, indicated that the party wanted to stick to its convention of one man for one post. In January 2016, Shah was elected BJP president unopposed for a full three-year term.

The BJP’s constitution allows a person two full three-year terms consecutively as party president. So, there is room for Shah to continue as president for another term.