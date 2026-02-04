Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM; Deputy CMs from Kuki-Zo and Naga communities

A day after the BJP elected him as the leader of the Manipur legislature party, Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of the strife-torn state in a ceremony in Imphal’s Lok Bhavan.

Two leaders, one each from the state’s Kuki-Zo and Naga communities, took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in what appears to be an attempt at balance and outreach in the fractured and sensitive state. The two are Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP representing the Kangpokpi constituency, and Losii Dikho, an MLA from NDA ally Naga People’s Front representing the Mao constituency.

In a first, Kipgen did not travel to Imphal on Wednesday and took the oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi via video. She was one of two Kuki-Zo ministers who had been part of N Biren Singh’s cabinet when the conflict in the state broke out, and held on to the position until his resignation. She, along with the rest of the Kuki-Zo MLAs, had refused to engage with Biren’s government, staying away from the government processes in Imphal. Losii Dikho is a three-time legislator and was a minister in the first Biren Singh government.