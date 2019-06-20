BJP working chief JP Nadda holds first meeting with office-bearers

Toggle Menu
Sources said that Nadda also focused on the preparation of a "roadmap for the membership drive after identifying the sectors where the BJP is weak, both socially and regionally".

BJP’s national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

A day after taking charge as the BJP’s national working president, former Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda held the first meeting of the party’s office-bearers and discussed scheduled organisation programmes, including the membership drive that begins on July 6.

During the meeting at the party headquarters, Nadda discussed possible visits of party functionaries and meetings to be held at the central and state level for the membership campaign. Sources said that Nadda also focused on the preparation of a “roadmap for the membership drive after identifying the sectors where the BJP is weak, both socially and regionally”.

Sources said that the International Yoga Day events on June 21 and programmes related to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death anniversary on June 23 were also discussed.

