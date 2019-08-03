BJP organic entity not an assembled one: PM Modi tells party MPs

Addressing a gathering of BJP lawmakers during a ‘two-day training programme’ in the national capital Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the party leaders to remain active on the ground level even after becoming lawmakers or ministers, PTI reported.

“The party worker in you should remain alive always even if you become a minister or an MP. Irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on,” Modi was quoted as saying by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In his address, the Prime Minister also underlined that BJP is an ‘organic’ entity rather than an ‘assembled’ entity. “The BJP is an organic entity and not an assembled entity. It has reached here because of its ideology and thoughts not because of one family’s legacy,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

During the training programme, the party MPs will also be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party working president JP Nadda. The training programme, “Abhyas Varga”, is being organised at Parliament and issues like the party’s ideology and Parliamentary procedures are to be be discussed at length.