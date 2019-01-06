BJP workers protest near Delhi’s Kerala House over state govt’s role in Sabarimala issue

BJP workers Sunday staged a demonstration at the Kerala House here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his government’s role in the Sabarimala issue and the alleged attacks on party workers in the state.

The protesters marched from Parliament Street to the Kerala House, raising slogans against the state government. Heavy police force was deployed to stop them at a barricade on the Jantar Mantar Road.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, who was leading the protest, accused the Kerala government of causing atrocities on BJP workers, citing the recent killing of party worker Chandran Unnithan during a “peaceful” march in the state.

“BJP workers are being killed by CPM goons in Kerala and the chief minister of the state is doing nothing,” Chahal alleged.

The protesters also expressed solidarity with devotees of Lord Ayyappa and demanded that the state honour their religious sentiments regarding entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Party general secretary Rajesh Bhatia condemned the Kerala government and said, “The Communist leaders are not going to escape Lord Ayyappa’s wrath for their wrong-doings at Sabarimala.”

The Kerala government has “betrayed” the sentiments of devotees by allowing women to enter the shrine, he claimed.