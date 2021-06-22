‘BJP workers joining AAP’: Two parties clash in Surat

Several newly joined AAP members have posted on social media their photographs with the BJP city president and receipts claiming their BJP membership.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have engaged in war of words over the latter’s claim that several BJP workers in Surat have joined AAP in the recent days. The BJP, however, termed the AAP’s claim as “false propaganda”.

According to the AAP, several BJP workers in Surat, which is the hometown of party’s state president C R Paatil, have joined AAP in the last 15 days.

AAP state spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani,”After the civic body elections, over 1,000 people, including BJP workers and leaders, have joined AAP in different membership drives conducted in Kamrej, Kasodara, Sarthana, Central Zone, Dindoli and Adajan areas of the city. In the Adajan area, which is a stronghold of BJP, over 400 people have joined AAP. We are in a direct fight with BJP and our party is marching towards becoming the second largest party in Gujarat.”

“The BJP workers who worked hard to make the party strong for the last 10-15 years, are feeling insulted and dissatisfied by the decisions taken by the party leaders. So they are leaving the party with their supporters and joining AAP,” State AAP president Gopal Italia said adding that BJP is not recognizing efforts of the party leaders and workers after they leave the party.

Denying the claims, Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera challenged the AAP to share the details of BJP members who joined them.

In a press briefing at BJP office in Udhna on June 21, Janjmera, said, ”Surat BJP unit has around 4.50 lakh primary members (prathmik sabhyo). The seats won by BJP (in the civic body polls) had gone up from 80 to 93… This shows the acceptance of the party among the public. The AAP Surat unit is falsely propagating that large numbers of BJP workers have left their party to join AAP. There might be a few workers who leave the party before and after the elections. Apart from this, no other BJP worker had left the party.”

“The public meetings of AAP party in different areas have common faces… Even, when a private meeting is called at a private residential society, the AAP leaders reach there and click group photos with society residents and publish it on social media, claiming that all the residential society members have joined AAP.”

Reacting to the “challenge” by Janjmera, AAP member Vipul Sakhiya and a few others have posted their pictures with the city BJP president on social media, along with “receipts” claiming their membership in BJP.