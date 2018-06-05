BJP workers death: Party to approach HC, demand CBI probe; protests planned

At Supurdi village where BJP worker Trilochon Mahato was found hanging. (Archive) At Supurdi village where BJP worker Trilochon Mahato was found hanging. (Archive)

The BJP on Monday said it would move Calcutta High Court to demand a CBI probe into the deaths of two BJP workers in Pururlia district.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the party would also launch a massive protest movement across Purulia till those responsible for the deaths are arrested.

“People of Balarampur do not believe that Dulal Kumar committed suicide. The state government has ordered a CID probe into the deaths but we have no faith in them. We will move the Calcutta High Court to demand a CBI probe into both the incidents. We have held talks with family members of both the victims and they will move the court along with us,” Basu said during a press conference at state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be a mega rally in Purulia and a massive protest movement across the district. We will also organise a sit-in demonstration which will continue unless the culprits are arrested and a CBI inquiry is initiated,” the BJP leader said. He added that central leaders will also take part in the protests.

Last week, BJP workers Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar were found dead in Balarampur. While Trilochan was found hanging from a tree, Dulal was found hanging from a power transmission pole.

Basu said both the murders were “pre-planned” in an attempt to scare BJP workers in the area. “It was a pre-planned murder as the father of Trilochan Mahato is a BJP leader who was instrumental in the party’s success in Balarampur area in the panchayat polls. The second murder was also pre-planned. It is a handiwork of TMC, state police, former Maoists and mafia,” he said.

Since the deaths, BJP has been alleging that both their workers were killed by TMC men following BJP’s good electoral performance in the district. The TMC has denied the allegations and said one of the BJP workers had committed suicide.

Purulia SP Akash Magharia, citing postmortem report, on Sunday said that Dulal Kumar had committed suicide.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the deaths.

