BJP worker’s body found hanging in Bengal town

The body of a BJP worker was found hanging at Digha town in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Wednesday.

Purnachandra Das, 44, was the BJP booth president of ward number 41 in the Ramnagar-2 municipal area.

A relative said, “He was called for a meeting by local TMC leaders in the morning. Since then, he was missing.” Locals spotted the body hanging near his house at and called police. The body was sent for post-mortem.

BJP president of Kanthi (Organisation) Anup Chakraborty said, “The TMC murdered Das in a planned manner. For a long time, they were trying to frame him in false cases. He recently got bail in all cases and returned home. Local TMC leaders called him in a kangaroo court this morning. Since then, he was missing. We suspect that he was murdered before being hanged. We are demanding a transparent investigation in this case.”

TMC leaders denied all allegations. A local party leader said, “The case is being investigated. The cause of the death will be clear after investigation.”

Police have said the cause of the death will be revealed after the post-mortem report.

