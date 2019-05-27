BJP worker shot dead in Bengal’s Bhatpara; two detained

Two persons were detained on Monday after a BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants last night in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, local media reported. The incident comes two days after another BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia area of the district.

According to news agency ANI, security forces were deployed in Bhatapara after BJP worker Chandan Shaw was killed on Sunday. While the BJP accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of murder, the latter has denied the claims. A probe is underway.

The Bhatpara Assembly constituency has been marred with violence ever since bypolls were held on May 19. During the bypolls, clashes broke out between the TMC and BJP as the two sides hurled bombs at one another. At least 18 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Amid apprehensions of post-poll violence, the Election Commission had imposed Section 144 in the constituency for an indefinite period.

Even as the Lok Sabha election results were announced on Thursday, skirmishes continued between workers of the two parties. As the BJP made inroads into the state by winning 18 out of the 42 seats, tension began to brew in Kankinara with BJP workers claiming that their houses were attacked by their TMC counterparts.

BJP winning candidate from Barrackpore and TMC turncoat Arjun Singh visited the victims and appealed for peace.

In Purulia, a BJP leader suffered bullet injuries during the violence.