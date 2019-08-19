BJP worker killed in Birbhum, supporters clash with Trinamool

A BJP worker was killed in Birbhum district’s Labhpur on Saturday night, leading to a clash between the supporters of the saffron party and TMC, in which four persons were injured.

Advertising

Accusing the TMC of orchestrating such attacks, the BJP leaders said goons backed by the ruling party hurled bombs at Dalu Sheikh’s house around 9 pm, in which he was killed.

Following the incident, officers from Labhpur police station reached the spot and removed the body.

“The body has been sent for post mortem. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Later in the night, a clash broke out between the BJP and TMC who hurled bombs on each other.

“We have arrested two persons in connection with the clash,” the police officer said.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area following the violence.

Sheikh was close to TMC MLA Manirul Sheikh who had joined the BJP recently. However due to alleged differences in opinions within the party, Manirul was expelled from the BJP.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said the TMC, with the help of the police, is unleashing a reign of terror in the state. “Everywhere from Birbhum to South 24 Parganas to West Midnapore, BJP workers are being targeted. The TMC wants to wage a war against us. If this happens, then TMC will be defeated. The TMC-backed goons are murdering our workers. Already 75 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal. The more the TMC indulges in violence, the more they will go away from the people,” he said.

Meanwhile in South 24 Parganas district, the body of a BJP worker, who was missing since Friday, was recovered from a river at Dholahat on Sunday.

The BJP alleged that the TMC were behind it even as the police said that Kader Mollah (55) might have fallen into the river and drowned while fishing.

“We believe that he was killed and thrown into the river by the TMC goons. We want a proper probe into this,” said BJP leader Abhijit Das.

TMC leaders were unavailable for comments.