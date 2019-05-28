BJP worker killed in Barrackpore; BJP, TMC engage in blame game

A 30-year-old BJP worker was shot dead on Sunday night at Bhatpara in West Bengal’s Barrackpore. Two people have been detained in this connection, police said.

The dead has been identified as Chandan Shaw. Sources said Shaw had actively campaigned for BJP candidate Pawan Singh in the recently held by-election to Bhatpara Assembly seat. Pawan Singh, son of newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, won the bypoll.

A senior police officer, however, told The Indian Express, “Prima facie it seems a fallout of personal enmity. Two people have been detained. Investigation is underway.”

Bhatpara has been tense ever since poll results were declared on Thursday. A number of clashes have been reported, mostly between BJP and TMC supporters.

Arjun Singh said the victim was a BJP worker, and alleged that TMC goons were behind the killing. “Since the beginning of the election, the TMC has been terrorising BJP workers. It set our (BJP) party offices on fire and beat up our party workers. Now it has started killing our workers. But such killings won’t stop the victory march of the BJP,” he said.

“They must be prepared for retaliation,” he added.

The TMC leadership termed the allegations baseless. “TMC supporters are being driven away from their houses in the area,” TMC’s North 24 Parganas district president and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said. Police have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control. —With PTI