BJP worker in Bengal dies after clash with TMC, six arrested

The Opposition party accused the TMC of killing Paul to spread fear amongst its supporters in the area. (File)

A 41-year-old BJP worker died on Saturday night following a clash with Trinamool Congress supporters in Purba Bardhaman district’s Kalna subdivision. Six people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Minutes before his death, the deceased, identified as Rabin Paul, accused ruling party workers of brutally assaulting him. “TMC workers kept beating me till I became almost unconscious,” Paul said at the hospital.

According to sources, a group of people were working on a beautification project as part of the 100 days’ work scheme, when Paul allegedly stopped them. An argument ensued, and it soon turned violent.

“A group of 45 people took him to another place and kept beating him. His family tried to reach the place, but were stopped midway. Later, the police arrived and rescued him. Paul was declared dead at the hospital,” a local resident said on the condition of anonymity.

“He was taken to Kalna sub-divisional hospital, and died during treatment. Investigation is on,” said a senior police official.

The Opposition party accused the TMC of killing Paul to spread fear amongst its supporters in the area. Rebutting the allegation, TMC leader Pranab Roy from Kalna Block-2 said, “This man used to always threaten TMC workers. Even on the incident day he attacked TMC workers with a sharp weapon. One of our leaders, too, was seriously injured.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.