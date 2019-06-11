BJP worker found dead in Howrah, party blames TMC

A 40-year-old BJP worker was found dead at Amta in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday. While BJP leaders have accused the Trinamool Congress workers for the murder, TMC has denied the allegation.

Advertising

Police have identified the deceased as Samtul Dalui, a resident of Chalunia village in Amta, and registered a case of murder.

“We have informed the state leaders about the incident. A police complaint has been filed. Dalui has been brutally murdered. We will stand in support of his family,” said BJP district (Howrah rural) president, Anupam Mallik.

The family members of Dalui blocked the Amta road for several hours with his body and demanded a CBI probe. Later, the police arrived at the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Advertising

READ | Bengal violence a planted game, BJP trying to throttle my voice: Mamata Banerjee

According to sources, a cultural programme was organised near Dalui’s shop in the area on Sunday, during which the deceased had raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“He chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ multiple times during the programme. Some TMC workers, who were actively involved in organising the programme, got offended. After a while, Dalui went missing and his body was found behind his shop the next morning. It seems that he was killed by the angry TMC workers,” said Dalui’s relative, who did not wish to be named.

“My brother was a BJP worker and has been murdered by TMC supporters. First, they made him drink alcohol and then he was beaten to death,” said Dalui’s elder brother, Bhaskar.

Police said an investigation has been initiated. “We are yet to ascertain the time and cause of death. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said a senior police official.

However, TMC leaders denied all allegations and instead blamed the BJP for the murder.

“Everyone is now a BJP worker and their party will continue giving political colours to all deaths. As far as this incident is concerned, it is a result of personal rivalry. TMC has no link with this incident,” said a TMC leader.