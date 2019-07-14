BJP won’t close doors to those wanting to join, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the ruling BJP cannot close its doors to those wanting to join it.

Javadekar’s remarks come at a time when political crisis continues in Karnataka, where the JD(S)-Congress alliance government is on the brink of collapse with 16 MLAs — 13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) — resigning from their Assembly membership.

The minister , who was in Mumbai on Saturday, ruled out Congress accusations that the BJP was misusing its power to topple the government in the southern state. “We (the BJP) are not involved in orchestrating defection. But we cannot close our doors to incomers,” Javadekar said.

Rattled by a mass exodus, the Congress has been falling apart in various states following its debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Javadekar contended that the exodus from the Congress was on account of a lack of faith and trust in the party’s leadership. “At the moment, the Congress is a party without any leader… People are moving out (of the party) since they do not see any future in the Congress,” Javadekar said.

He added that “even those (Congress MLAs) who have submitted their resignations in Karnataka have done so claiming they were tired of the party’s functioning style. On the other hand, there are many who wish to work under Narendra Modi’s leadership. All such people are joining us on their own accord.”