BJP women workers storm into JKNPP office over ex-MLA Mankotia’s remark against Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File)

BJP women workers Saturday stormed into the office of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) in protest against the outfit’s president and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia for allegedly using derogatory language against Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra, protesters raised slogans against Mankotia. The protesters went inside the JKNPP office and on finding no one there, they came out after banging the doors.

The demonstration continued for nearly an hour and the protesters left after police reached the spot and persuaded them to move out of the JKNPP office.

Manokotia had, without naming anybody at a recent rally in Udhampur district’s Khoon area, accused the BJP of bringing “female dancers” from Delhi. “What have they (BJP) done for our area,” he asked, adding “why had they brought here female dancers from Delhi.”

A part of Mankotia’s speech, which went viral on social media, drew strong protests from BJP mahila Morcha who said the derogatory remarks were targeted at Irani as she was in Udhampur to campaign for BJP candidates contesting the District Development Council elections.

While Dogra said the Mahila Morcha will write to UT’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP UT president Ravinder Raina said they will approach the election commission for action against Mankotia.

Mankotia, when contacted, denied having said anything derogatory against Irani. “What I had said was that the BJP had brought female dancers from Delhi,” he said, attributing their protest at JKNPP office to “frustration” in BJP for failing to get enough public support in Udhampur district.

