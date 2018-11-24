Uttarakhand urban local body polls: BJP loses in bastions, Independents gain, Congress upbeat

The BJP won 34 of the 83 mayor and chairman posts as results of the election to urban local bodies was declared on Wednesday. While the Congress managed to win 25 chairman and president posts, Independents emerged victorious on 23 posts. The BSP won one seat. While it won five of the seven mayor seats, the ruling BJP lost the crucial Haridwar and Kotdwar seats to the Congress. The two seats fall in constituencies represented by BJP heavyweights Madan Kaushik, the state government spokesperson, and Forest minister Harak Singh Rawat, respectively.

The BJP also lost Doiwala Municipal Council, which falls in the constituency of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat. BJP leaders said the results call for “analysis and introspection”. The party had won 57 of the 70 Assembly seats in the 2017 state polls. Reacting to the results, the CM said, “If you see the overall results, the BJP has done quite well. We will, however, analyse the reasons behind the victories and defeats.”

According to data provided by the state election commission, out of the 1,063 wards in the 83 urban local bodies, Independent candidates won most seats (551), the BJP won 323, and the Congress won 181. The remaining seats were won by four other parties.

The Congress, which won 11 seats in the Assembly polls last year, claimed that it had redeemed itself. State Congress president Pritam Singh said, “We were very weak during the Vidhan Sabha polls. But the urban local body polls have proved to be a comeback. We won two mayoral seats and in the five we lost, the margin was thin. (In the wards), many candidates favouring the Congress contested without Congress symbols and won.” The results of the election to one urban local body in Chamoli district will be declared on Thursday.