BJP wins 6 seats, SP 3 in UP MLC elections

With the results of the two remaining UP Legislative Council seats – Lucknow and Meerut — being declared on Sunday, the BJP has won six of the 11 seats that went to polls on December 1. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won three seats, while two seats went to Independents.

With the latest round of elections, BJP’s tally in the 100-member Upper House of the state rose to 25 from 19, SP’s to 55 from 52 and Independents to four from two. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate for the polls, has eight MLCs, the Congress two, Apna Dal (Sonelal) one and Sikshak Dal two. There are still three vacancies in the House.

Of the 11 seats, five were reserved for graduates. The BJP won three of them – Avaneesh Kumar Singh from Lucknow, Dinesh Kumar Goel from Meerut and Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh ‘Guruji’ from Agra, snatching from the Samajwadi Party. In Meerut, Goyal defeating four-time, sitting independent MLC Hem Singh Pundir.

Samajwadi Party won in two – Maan Singh Yadav from Allahabad-Jhansi division and Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi.

Of the six teachers’ constituencies, the results of which were declared on Friday, the ruling BJP won three – Umesh Dwivedi from Lucknow, Shrishchandra Sharma from Meerut and Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituencies.

SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav won from Varanasi teachers’ constituency and Independents Akash Agarwal and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi won from the Agra and Faizabad teachers’ constituencies, respectively.

