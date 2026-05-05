BJP win paves way for resumption of key central schemes in Bengal

THE BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections is expected to clear the path for the resumption of funding under key central schemes, which had been stalled for years due to a prolonged standoff between the NDA government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also holds Rural Development portfolio, said on Monday that all the development work including the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 will be implemented in the state at a faster pace.

“The work was halted because irregularities had occurred… The state government took no action against those responsible for these irregularities. The funds allocated for these schemes were intended for the poor, not for misuse… They changed the name of the scheme to Bangla Yojana… Now, all developmental works including VB-G RAM G will be done at a fast pace,” Chouhan told The Indian Express.