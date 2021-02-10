BJP will take everything from farmers: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kalna

Mamata Banerjee said it was ironical that the Centre did not have funds to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers (during the lockdown) but 'turncoat leaders' were flown to Delhi on a chartered plane. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of looting farmers and taking their land. Banerjee was addressing a rally at Kalna in West Bardhaman.

Talking about the contentious new farm laws, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the “farmers will do all the hard work and the BJP will take everything away from them”. She said the people of the state would reply to the Modi government’s demonetisation and lockdown policies by locking the party out of the ballot box in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was looting farmers and taking their land. “They [BJP] will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crop and they (BJP) will take away everything from them,” Banerjee said.

She also said that while farmers in UP, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan were agitating, farmers in Bengal were happy.

The CM also took a swipe at dissident TMC leaders who have switched camps. Terming the turncoats as “gaddars (traitors)”, she said people would teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections. She added that those who “don’t want good for the party (TMC) should leave it”. Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu and the West Burdwan MP Sunil Kumar Mandal both left TMC for BJP recently. The West Burdwan parliamentary constituency is a reserved seat.

“We have not forgotten the gaddars such as Mir Jafar (who betrayed Siraj Ud-Daulah during the Battle of Plassey). We should never forget the gaddars. You should all teach them a lesson. There are some who indulged in corruption and have now jumped to BJP…to enter the BJP ‘washing machine’ to get cleaned,” she said.

Banerjee said it was ironical that the Centre did not have funds to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers (during the lockdown) but “turncoat leaders” were flown to Delhi on a chartered plane.

Last month, former state forest minister Rajib Banerjee, along with other TMC defectors, flew to Delhi in a chartered plane to join BJP.