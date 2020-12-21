BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor

Amid the high-pitched political campaigning by the BJP in West Bengal, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that the saffron party will “struggle to cross double digits” in the state. Kishor, who has been roped in by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, tweeted, “If BJP does any better I must quit this space.” Kishor also said that the hype around BJP has been “amplified by a section of supportive media.”

Kishor’s tweet comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s campaign in the state. Seeking a 5-year mandate for the BJP, Shah promised to turn the state into Sonar Bangla. He also claimed that his party would form the next government with 200 seats – there are 294 seats in the state assembly.

On Saturday, Shah had welcomed Trinamool deserters into the BJP fold, setting the tone for a bitter election campaign in Bengal. He gunned for Didi with phrases such as “this is just the beginning” “you will be alone” by the time the polls start. At a public meeting in Midnapore, the stronghold of former state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari who quit the Trinamool and joined the BJP along with Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal, nine MLAs and several others.

“This time people want a change to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, to put an end to the political violence in Bengal, to stop the practice of extortion, and to end the dadagiri of bhatija,” Shah said on Sunday, referring to the Chief Minister’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

With BJP leaving nothing to chance, the run-up to the 2021 elections will see Mamata holding more than 600 rallies and meetings. According to sources, Banerjee is trying to hold a joint rally of anti-BJP leaders in Kolkata in January – similar to public meetings in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She may rope in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Stalin, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and other regional leaders for the rally.

Prashant Kishor had earlier campaigned for the BJP in the run-up to 2014 polls. He later joined hands with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and was appointed as the vice-president of the party. He was expelled from JD(U) for “indiscipline” in January this year

