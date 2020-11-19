BJP will lose security deposit on all seats in 2022 Punjab polls: AAP

The AAP leader said that the BJP leader had insulted not only farmers but all the Punjabis. (Representational Image)

The “anti-farmer and anti-people” BJP should stop dreaming of gaining power in Punjab by adopting its “nefarious” tactics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said, adding the saffron party would lose security deposits on all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Party MLA and state youth wing president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and co-president Anmol Gagan Mann said BJP “may open 117 party offices in Punjab, (but) they would meet their waterloo in Punjab as the people have made up their minds”.

The AAP leaders were reacting to the BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh’s comments that his party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Hayer said that the BJP and SAD had been virtually wiped out of the state due to back-to-back betrayal on farmers. He said people won’t allow the two parties to enter Punjab if they failed to fulfil the promises they had made and find a lasting solution to the farmers battling for their rights.

Hayer said the BJP’s indulging in communal politics won’t cut much ice in the state, as Punjab is the land of Gurus, saints and seers, where people of diverse faiths live happily together.

Reacting to Chugh’s recent remark on Punjab farmers, the AAP leader said that the BJP leader had insulted not only farmers but all the Punjabis.

The Barnala MLA said that the Modi government has betrayed not only the farmers but all sections of people who were suffering hugely, as a result of which, the country’s traders and small time shopkeepers were on the verge of extinction.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Hayer said that he too was a partner in Modi’s anti-farmer and anti-people decisions, adding that the Congress leader was the one who had taken pledge to eradicate the menace of drugs and provide employment in very household, but failed to do anything.

He added that the people of Punjab now are keen on having a government like the one led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, which would provide education, health and other facilities.

Anmol Mann said that the AAP had no issues with the BJP national president JP Nadda’s three-day visit to Punjab. She said Nadda should bring Badal and Captain along with him to enable then to see for themselves the pitiable plight of Punjab and its people who were on the receiving end.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd