BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana, KCR govt failed at every front: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is doing politics of vote bank and appeasement in the state. Amit Shah also said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is doing politics of vote bank and appeasement in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Saturday said the party will fight on all seats in Telangana and insisted that his party will emerge as a strong and decisive force in the poll-bound state. Shah is in Hyderabad for his public and organisational programs today.

Questioning Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for changing its stand on one nation one election, Shah said, “PM Modi has brought the idea of one nation one poll in the country. KC Rao had supported this some time ago but today his party has changed its stand and has forced a small state to bear expense of two polls (state assembly and Lok sabha). I want to ask the Telangana CM, why have you put such an expense on the people of the state?”

Taking on KCR, the BJP president claimed the Telangana government has failed at every front be it law and order or development. He also accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of doing politics of vote bank and appeasement in the state.

Urging people to vote for the BJP this time, Shah claimed that vote bank politics will continue in the state if the same government comes back to power. “Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12 per cent reservation for minority? They know that our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. If the same govt comes back to power, vote bank politics will continue in the state,” he said.

Shah further said, “Under the 13th Finance Commission, Telangana got Rs 16,597 crore which was increased to Rs. 1,15,605 crore under the Modi government. BJP is committed for the development of Telangana.”

On September 6, confident of returning to power and to avoid a possible clubbing of Assembly polls with Lok Sabha elections, K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly and sought a fresh mandate earlier than the scheduled polls in April 2019. Rao wants elections to be held along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in December this year.

KCR’s decision came at a time when the BJP has already launched Mission Telangana 2019, and a high-pitched campaign can overshadow Rao and the TRS, and dent their vote bank.

The BJP was quick to point this out. “Is KCR afraid BJP will snatch victory from him if polls are held after eight months?” state party chief K Laxman had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd