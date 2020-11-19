BJP will expose Congress over Gupkar: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis at the BJP office in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Congress for “its alliance with Gupkar in Kashmir” and said anybody trying to demand restoration of Article 370 will not be forgiven by the people of India.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, the Opposition leader in Maharashtra said, “Abrogation of Article 370… was achieved after a prolonged battle after 70 years… any political party or organisations trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir will not succeed. Those trying to revoke Article 370 in the Valley should not undermine the strength of people and their nationalism. The people of India will never forgive these forces trying to restore Article 370.”

“Senior leader Farooq Abdullah (of NC) has gone to the extent to state Article 370 would be restored using China,” he said, asking how any “individual living in India could speak in such a manner”. He said PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has threatened that the “national flag will not be hoisted” if Kashmir’s special status is not restored. Fadnavis claimed these parties are trying “to engage separatist groups” in their fight for Article 370. He said such demands do not augur well for national ethos.

Fadnavis said that “we will raise the issue every day”. “We will expose the Congress,” he said.

