‘Lotus blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar’: PM Modi hails blockbuster Bengal victory

Asserting that “lotus is blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP’s West Bengal performance “historic and unprecedented”. He said the people had shown the world why India is known as the “mother of democracy”.

The PM recalled his speech after BJP’s victory in Bihar, where he had said that the Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal, predicting a BJP victory in the neighbouring state that was then set to go for elections. “The lotus has bloomed from Gangotri to Gangasagar,” PM Modi said, pointing out that in “Uttarakhand, UP and now West Bengal, today there is a BJP-NDA govt in all these states settled along the Ganga”.

“In 2013, when the BJP gave me the responsibility of being PM…I had said neither have I come on my own nor have I been sent but Mother Ganga has called me,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In 2013, when the BJP appointed me as its PM candidate, and when I went to Kashi to file my nomination and was surrounded by journalists, a voice naturally rose from my heart. I said, 'I have not come here on my own, nor been… pic.twitter.com/UP4lBVcxOq — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Arriving to thunderous cheers and applause, PM Modi came dressed in a traditional Bengali attire of white kurta, Gorod dhuti, a traditional Bengali lower garment made from high-quality, un-dyed, and natural mulberry silk, and an uttariyo (a traditional stole or scarf).

Modi said the “happiness that accompanies years of penance materialising into results, I am seeing that happiness on the BJP’s workers face”. Each BJP karyakarta (worker) has accomplished a wonder, made the lotus bloom; you have created history, he said.

Modi’s promise

The PM said the fact that BJP got its highest vote share was a testament to the “good governance” of its governments. “I want to assure you: the NDA government will continue to work for your development,” he said.

Today, more than 30 states of India have BJP-NDA governments and “people are seeing that where there is BJP, there is development”, he said.

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BJP’s West Bengal performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to notch up a thumping victory in one of the last citadels of the Opposition. It was leading on over 130 seats and had won 71 around 7 PM. The ruling TMC was reduced to the second place as it lead or had won on a total of 83 seats, down from its victory tally of 213 seats.

Ahead of his speech, PM Modi had put out a series of posts on social media platform X, asserting that “The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal!”. Calling the elections “unforgettable”, Modi said: “This record victory of the BJP in West Bengal is the result of the tireless efforts and struggles spanning decades by our dedicated workers. ”

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে পদ্ম ফুটল ! ২০২৬ সালের পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভা নির্বাচন চিরস্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে। জনশক্তি এবং বিজেপির সুশাসনের রাজনীতি জয়যুক্ত হয়েছে। আমি পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রতিটি মানুষের প্রতি প্রণত। জনগণ বিজেপিকে এক অভূতপূর্ব জনাদেশ দিয়েছেন এবং আমি তাঁদের আশ্বস্ত করছি যে আমাদের দল… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

“The Lotus Blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election will remain unforgettable. The power of the people and the BJP’s politics of good governance have emerged victorious. I bow to every person in West Bengal. The people have given the BJP an unprecedented mandate, and I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfill the dreams and hopes-aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will build a government that ensures opportunities and dignity for people from all sections of society,” he wrote.