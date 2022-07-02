BJP to make the most of welfare schemes, launch Tiranga Yatra ahead of 2024: Vasundhara Raje

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will ramp up its outreach programmes in order to reap the benefits of the welfare schemes initiated by the party governments and launch a Tiranga Yatra to give a thrust to its nationalism plank.

A meeting of the BJP office-bearers on the second day of its national executive meeting being held in Hyderabad decided to explore more ways to reach out to the 30 crore labharthis- beneficiaries of welfare schemes- which the party has successfully transformed into a loyal support base for it in electoral tests. The 22 crore beneficiary families have been the saffron party’s significant vote base in the 2019 election and the polls thereafter.

Also Read | BJP national executive likely to pass resolution on 2024 polls today

BJP vice-president and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that rather than taking the labharthis as a single group, the party would discuss strategies for each welfare scheme and district to find out the difficulties people faced. “We do not wish for them to become static… We will see the levels to which we can take them to,” she told reporters after the meeting of the office-bearers.

Another campaign the party will be focusing on in the run-up to the general election will be the Tiranga Yatra. The BJP will go on a “Ghar Ghar Tiranga” campaign and reach out to 20 crore people before the next Lok Sabha election, Raje said.

Briefing the media on the discussions in the meeting, Raje said the strengthening booths would remain the BJP’s main focus and the programmes to strengthen the organisation could be tweaked to reach out to more people. “Connect with booths and the booth-level workers is very important,” she said. Each booth would have at least 200 active party workers and WhatsApp groups would be created. Panna pramukhs– those in charge of each page of voters lists and who are the first point of contact in the party’s election machinery–would continue to be the foundation of the party and there would be a review meeting on their activities every 15 days.

To questions on whether the political developments in the country in the aftermath of the Udaipur killing would be discussed at the conclave, Raje said, “Whenever there is a political resolution, the party will be discussing every important issue in the country. All issues will be discussed at length in the meeting.”

The meeting also decided to issue a statement on the political situation in Telangana, the state which has been made the next electoral target of the BJP, besides passing political and economic resolutions–with the latter including those related to the government’s policies for the poor.

At the beginning of the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda lauded the pro-poor policies of the Narendra Modi government which he said was the reason for the party’s recent electoral victories, according to Raje.