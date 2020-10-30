BJP welcomes SC stay on HC order for CBI probe on Uttarakhand CM, alleges Cong conspiracy

The BJP's Uttarakhand unit has accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy against the Chief Minister. (File Photo)

The BJP’s Uttarakhand unit has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order staying the High Court order for a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The ruling party has accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy against the Chief Minister.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Munna Singh Chauhan told reporters that the way Congress leaders, including former CM Harish Rawat, made “irresponsible” remarks against the CM, it “compelled the BJP to launch fact-finding” in the matter.

“After fact-finding, we have reached the conclusion that Congress leaders compromised with Umesh Sharma in an old matter of his sting against Harish Rawat and used him to malign the image of CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and conspired to take undue political advantage,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said when Umesh had done a sting operation on Harish Rawat (in 2016), Congress’s lawyers in the High Court called him a “blackmailer” and pointed to criminal cases against him.

Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana termed BJP’s allegations baseless. “The judgment of CBI inquiry and observations in that order were made by the High Court and not by the Congress.”

Harendra Rawat, who was accused by journalist Umesh Sharma in a video of having received money from one Amratesh Singh Chauhan in Jharkhand for Chief Minister Rawat, said he is considering filing a defamation case against the journalist.

Harender said allegations made against him and his wife by Umesh are “false” and that he suspects a “political conspiracy”.

