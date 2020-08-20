BJP welcomes CBI probe, govt raises inter-state jurisdiction of police

Devendra Fadnavis says government should do serious self-introspection. (File)

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to self introspect.

“The Maharashtra government should do serious self-introspection. The Supreme Court’s decision has boost the moral of the people who wanted justice for the actor. The verdict has reaffirmed the people’s faith in our judiciary. The development would boost the moral of the actor’s family, kin and fans across country,” he told mediapersons.

BJP MP Narayan Rane added, “From very beginning, there were unanswered questions related to the manner in which the probe was being conducted. It (SC order) is a sad comment on the government… The CBI probe was necessitated to ensure a free and fair investigation. The case will now reach its logical conclusion.”

Also Read| Conspiracy by Opposition to defame govt & Aaditya Thackeray: Anil Parab

BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar said, “Whom was the state government trying to shield? At whose behest was the Mumbai Police disallowed to carry out a thorough investigation? Who is responsible for tarnishing the image of Mumbai Police… These are the uncomfortable questions that the government will have to answer.”

Unlike BJP, ruling Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena exercised caution.

State Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the SC verdict will have far reaching consequences on the inter-state jurisdiction of the police. “Honourable SC judgment has given a new viewpoint to the provisions in CrPC. Now, cases will be registered at any place, leading to complications. This will have a larger and far reaching impact on future inter-state and intra-state working of the police as far as the jurisdiction is concerned,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “The Shiv Sena is not at all worried with the case going to CBI. Anyone can investigate, we have no problem.”

Maintaining that the Sena was not against a CBI probe, Raut said the party strongly condemns the “dirty politics” being played out over the actor’s death and the attempts to demoralise the police.

“Law and order is a state subject. Therefore, we were insisting that Mumbai Police should investigate the matter. There was no emergency situation for a central agency to step in. Besides, CBI’s track record of investigating high-profile cases, including the Dabholkar murder case, is known to all. Since Bihar elections are round the corner, dirty politics is being played out over the actor’s death. We strongly condemn such attempts…,” he added.

WITH INPUTS FROM PUNE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd