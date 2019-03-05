Toggle Menu
BJP site defaced by hackers, goes offlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjp-website-hacked-goes-offline-5611574/

BJP site defaced by hackers, goes offline

No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. An official response from the party is awaited.

No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. An official response from the party is awaited. (file)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s official website was taken offline Tuesday after hackers reportedly defaced the site. No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. An official response from the party is awaited. Several screenshots of the homepage of the party site appear to show a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the time of filing this report, the site remained inaccessible, suggesting that it has been taken offline.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pulwama attack by extremists aided by a State seeking to destabilise India: Navy chief Sunil Lamba
2 Kerala Lottery Results Today: Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-147 results to be announced soon, winners to get a bumper prize
3 Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM lays foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan at Adalaj