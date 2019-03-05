BJP site defaced by hackers, goes offline

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s official website was taken offline Tuesday after hackers reportedly defaced the site. No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. An official response from the party is awaited. Several screenshots of the homepage of the party site appear to show a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the time of filing this report, the site remained inaccessible, suggesting that it has been taken offline.