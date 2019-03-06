BJP website still down, Congress offers ‘help getting back up’

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party, hacked over 20 hours ago, is still under “maintenance”, according to a statement on its homepage. The Congress, meanwhile, has offered to help its rival party “get back up.”

Sharing the screen grab of the website’s homepage, the official handle of the Congress party tweeted Wednesday, “We realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help.”

Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pM12ADMxEj — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2019

The official website of the ruling party was taken offline Tuesday after hackers defaced the site. Social media was abuzz with reports and screenshots of memes featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One poked fun at a video clip of German Chancellor Angela Merkel walking past Modi as he extended his hand. Some screenshots showed abusive messages posted on website saying “I’ve fooled all of you” and “more to come”. Others showed a video with a song from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

While access to the site still remains restricted, a message from the website admin said it will be back up soon.”We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. we’ll be back online shortly!” the message read.