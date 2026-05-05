As BJP wins Bengal, Railways eyes land acquisition for key stalled projects

After the unprecedented victory of the BJP in West Bengal Assembly elections, the Ministry of Railways is expected to expedite land acquisition for several key projects in the state which were stalled due to land issues, a senior official said on Tuesday.

For the approved railway projects in the state, the ministry requires a total 4,662 hectares of land, of which over 1,273 hectares (27 per cent) has so far been acquired.

Land acquisition had become a major point of contention between the rail ministry and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, with the former accusing the state of not supporting acquisition, and the latter alleging neglect by the Centre in allocating development projects in West Bengal.