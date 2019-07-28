BJP using state agencies to coerce opposition leaders to join them: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar Sunday said Maharashtra was witnessing an unprecedented degree of political misuse of investigation agencies at the hands of state and central governments to coerce political leaders from opposition parties to join BJP ahead of state elections.

Advertising

Pawar was speaking at the backdrop of several senior party colleagues, including former state party unit head Madhukar Pichad, Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir, women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh, and others quitting the party in last few days to join either BJP or Shiv Sena.

“Misuse of power is rife in the entire country by the BJP government. We have recently seen what happened in Karnataka. They are also trying to do the same in Madhya Pradesh. In poll-bound states like Maharashtra, they are trying to coerce the political leaders from opposition parties to join them by using state agencies. I haven’t seen such blatant use of state machinery by any government. The misuse is of extreme level,” said Pawar.

Explained: Why Sharad Pawar’s NCP is falling apart in Maharashtra ahead of polls

Advertising

Pawar said that apart from central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state agencies such as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the BJP dispensation was also using Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC) to “illegally” help political leaders from rival parties who are in financial mess and then force them to join the party.

To elucidate how his colleagues in the NCP were being threatened using investigation agencies, Pawar cited the example of Chhagan Bhujbal, who is being investigated for an alleged scam in construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi; Hassan Mushrif, who faced an ED raid last week, and Chitra Wagh, whose husband was being slammed with cases by ACB. Of the three, Wagh joined BJP two days ago, speculations about Bhujbal’s return to Sena are rife while Mushrif has made it clear that “despite harassment and offers from BJP” he will remain with NCP.

Pawar said that while BJP leaders in the centre keep saying that they are for ‘stable governments’ and that they respect all political parties, the government is trying to sabotage the states where people decreed against BJP.

“BJP is destabilising the governments by using power and machinery in the states where it was rejected by the voters. This is an assault on the parliamentary democracy,” said Pawar.

Pawar, however, said that it is not the first time that he was faced with such situation and that he will face the upcoming assembly elections by inducting youth workers in the party.

“I condemn the BJP’s politics but I’m not discouraged and dispirited. This will enthuse our workers to fight even harder and we will face the upcoming elections with a next-generation leadership,” said Pawar.