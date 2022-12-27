scorecardresearch
BJP using probe agencies to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was trying to snoop on the yatris. The Congress has also registered a complaint at a police station in Haryana's Sohna in this regard.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of using “investigative agencies and constitutional bodies” to “derail” the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Delhi Saturday.

“We did not expect that they (BJP) would get rattled to this extent. BJP leaders were claiming Rahul ji was going abroad to celebrate Christmas. But this morning when they were sleeping under thick blankets, Rahul was offering tributes at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

Jairam claimed that “two intelligence officers of the Haryana government” were also spotted at one of the camp sites recently. “When caught, they claimed they were using the washrooms,” he said.

