BJP used Lokpal agitation to come to power, now allergic to it, says Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare, who is sitting on a hunger strike at his village Ralegan Siddhi over non-appointment of Lokpal by the central government, said the BJP came to power “using Lokpal agitation” and now seems to have developed an “allergy” towards the term.

“What’s the use of coming here and meeting me when nothing is being done to appoint Lokpal? It only sends across a wrong message to people. I have asked them to clear their stance on Lokpal first,” said Hazare.

He further said the BJP governments in the Centre and the state had “misled” him over the past few years. “The entire country knows how they (BJP) came to power. During the Lokpal and Lokayukta agitation, people of the country stood up. Based on that anger, you came to power and now you have betrayed the movement…,” he added. ENS