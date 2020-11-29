BJP tweets video of Cong MLA’s ‘claim of payment’; BTP MLAs deny

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. (File)

In a video tweeted by Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, a Congress MLA from the state is purportedly heard saying in a public meeting that two MLAs from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) took Rs 10 crore each to support the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government during the Rajya Sabha elections and the political crisis earlier this year.

Strongly reacting to the video clip, BTP MLAs have termed the allegations “baseless”. One of them said that he will file a defamation case against Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, the Congress legislator from Bagidora Assembly constituency who is allegedly seen speaking in the video.

The Sunday Express could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“Ashok Gehlot ji, whether its horse trading or in your words bakra mandi, whatever it is, please throw light on it. The top leader of the Congress giving this speech is confirming the questions which I raised during your herding (of MLAs),” Poonia tweeted on Friday with the video.

Malviya is a senior Congress MLA from Banswara district and a former minister.

BTP MLA from Sagwara, Ramprasad Dindor told The Sunday Express on Saturday, “Whatever allegations Malviya is seen making in the video are absolutely baseless. During the political crisis, it was actually Malviya who was in favour of bringing down the government while on the other hand it was us who saved the government. I will be filing a defamation case against him. These leaders are panicking because they know that they have lost support in southern Rajasthan and the entire public is with BTP. That is why they are levelling baseless allegations.”

Dindor said that the BTP will win maximum seats in southern Rajasthan districts in the ongoing panchayat elections.

“We offered support to the Congress conditionally based on certain issues…Nothing is happening about the issues and we will reconsider it in the future,” said Dindor.

When The Sunday Express contacted Malviya for his comments on the video, he said he was busy with the elections and disconnected the call. Further phone calls and messages to him remained unanswered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd