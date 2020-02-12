BJP trying to disrupt peace in Jangalmahal, weak TMC will make Maoists stronger: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Bankura, Mamata Banerjee said, “You voted for the BJP, but they gave you NRC. (File) Addressing a party workers’ convention in Bankura, Mamata Banerjee said, “You voted for the BJP, but they gave you NRC. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to “disrupt peace in Jangalmahal”, saying they are spreading “terrorism” dressed in monk’s dress.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Bankura, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “You voted for the BJP, but they gave you NRC. They are trying to disrupt peace in Jangalmahal. If TMC becomes weak in Jangalmahal, then Maoists will become strong again here. The CPM thought they will transfer the vote to BJP and will come to power. But that will not happen. People now understand that all harmads (CPM goons) joined the BJP. So, beware of them.

“They come dressed as monks and try to spread terror,” she added without elaborating.

Urging people to not show their documents to any people asking for it, the Chief Minister said, “They are going to our homes and asking for what we need. Do not give them any documents. If they create problems, then inform the local administration. They will take action.”

She also warned party leaders and workers against factionalism in the party. “I love those party workers who live in mud houses and do work for the party, commuting in bicycles. I also know those TMC leaders who love themselves and work for their own development… Here in Bankura, all party workers should obey the order of our district president Shubhashish Batabyal. If you don’t want to do so, then you can leave the party,” Mamata said, asking them to be ready to take calls even during the night.

In the state Budget presented on Monday, the TMC government has laid special emphasis on Jangalmahal and the SC/ST population in the state. With an eye on SC and ST communities that forms the majority of the population in Junglemahal area, the Budget announced two schemes under which members of these communities above 60 years of age will get a pension of Rs 1,000 every month if they are not beneficiary to any pension scheme. It also announced to set up a university in Jhargram.

