BJP tried to break NCP by taking Ajit away, gamble to backfire: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to break the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) but said its “gamble” will backfire. Raut also accused the BJP of using various investigating agencies and constitutional offices to gain power.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the police are their (BJP’s) main workers. The President and Governor are also there as reserve players. Let them play whatever game they want to using all these. The people (of Maharashtra) will not tolerate it,” Raut told reporters.

Claiming that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the support of 165 MLAs to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Sena MP said, “Some (legislators) are missing, but some of them will return.”

Questioning the BJP-led government for taking oath at night, Raut said, “Why did you take the oath when Maharashtra was sleeping if you had the majority? Such an act is done by people who do pickpocketing.”

Calling it a “black day” in the country’s history, he said the BJP, henceforth, should not use the words “black day” and “murder of democracy” to describe the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A front-page article in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, has also called the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis-led government in a hush-hush ceremony a “black day” and “height of shameless politics… (and) betrayal of (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar”.

Taking a dig at the Governor, Raut said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given the “temporary” Maharashtra government and Union Home Ministry time till November 30 “to break the legislators using force. This is worse than Emergency”. The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on the crucial floor test in Maharashtra on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with party legislators Sunday reiterated that the Sena-NCP-Congress are together and would form the government in the state. “He (Uddhav) has asked us to maintain unity and also be careful while talking on phones,” a party legislator said.

Another Sena leader said that legislators are likely to be shifted to another hotel in Andheri around the airport from The LaLiT hotel.

NCP workers throw shoes at Ajit effigy

Several NCP workers Sunday staged a protest against party leader Ajit Pawar after he joined hands with BJP to form a government in Maharashtra. Party workers raised slogans against Ajit and said that his decision to join BJP government was a “betrayal” of party workers trust.

In Mira-Bhayandar, Kalyan and Thane, NCP workers organised protests against Ajit. “He has betrayed his family and has befriended the BJP. We don’t support his decisions and we stand tall with (party chief) Sharad Pawar,” Ambuj Goje, an NCP member from Thane, said.

“He is not our leader, he is a traitor,” another NCP worker from Mira Bhayander said. Angry protesters also trampled posters of Ajit and threw shoes at his effigies.

Sena workers in Thane and Kalyan also criticised the BJP for breaking not only a political party, but also family ties. “The BJP has struck in the middle of the night and have broken ties between family members. This is what dirty politics looks like,” a Sena leader said.