BJP to win 74 of 80 UP seats: JP Nadda

J P Nadda (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Claiming that he had anticipated the SP-BSP alliance, Union Minister and the party’s state election-in-charge J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will win 74 of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda, who held a poll review meeting in Lucknow Wednesday, said, “Unka jeewan…unki rajnaitik sanskriti…jisko lekar age chale hain, commission, corruption, lawlessness, division, is par adharit hai (The SP-BSP alliance has a political culture based on commission, corruption, lawlessness, division).”

“We knew that it (SP-BSP alliance) is going to happen…This itself speaks about the strength of BJP..,” he said, adding that considering the state government’s four-and-a-half years of work, people are ready to “bless” BJP with an “a record victory” as it is going to win “74” of the 80 seats.

