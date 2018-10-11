BJP to start 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign with three rath yatras

Party leader Samik Bhattacharya said that Shah will lead the Rath Yatra from Birbhum district to protest the reign of terror allegedly unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. (Express file photo) Party leader Samik Bhattacharya said that Shah will lead the Rath Yatra from Birbhum district to protest the reign of terror allegedly unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. (Express file photo)

The BJP will take out three rath yatras across the state in December to kick off its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rath yatras are scheduled to be led by BJP national president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Party leader Samik Bhattacharya said that Shah will lead the Rath Yatra from Birbhum district to protest the reign of terror allegedly unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. “Shah will lead the yatra from Birbhum district because it has become the birthplace of violence in Bengal,” Bhattacharya said.

The second one will be taken out from Sagar Island and led by Adityanath. The yatra will protest the “appeasement policies of the TMC”, he said.

The third rath yatra, led by Sonowal, will be against the the infiltration from Bangladesh into West Bengal. It will be taken out from Cooch Behar district.

After organising these yatras, the BJP will hold a public meeting in Kolkata in January next year which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will also invite chief ministers of the BJP ruled states,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the TMC claimed that BJP’s rath yatras will not be a success. “Similar rath yatras were planned earlier in Bengal under the leadership of L K Advani which were unsuccessful. This time too, it will not succeed as the people of Bengal are against communal politics,” said TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

