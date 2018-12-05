BJP to rename Hyderabad, Karimnagar if it forms govt in Telangana: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said if BJP forms government in Telangana it would work towards respecting the people’s sentiments by renaming Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ and Karimnagar district as ‘Karipuram’. Addressing election rallies in Karimnagar district and Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, Yogi said: “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, then the BJP will work towards renaming Karimnagar into ‘Karipuram’ and respect your sentiments. If the BJP government is formed, then Hyderabad’s name will be changed to ‘Bhagyanagar’… on similar lines you have seen in Uttar Pradesh…we have renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj”

“…only BJP can do this work…because it is only the BJP which respects your culture, tradition, heritage and your ancestors and wants to take “Bharat ki vyavastha” (India’s setup) forward.

Hence BJP is necessary and BJP wants cooperation from all of you. I appeal to you to vote and elect BJP candidates in the elections,” Yogi said.

Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities in the state after the names of great people if the party was elected to power. Earlier, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.