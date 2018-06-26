BJP to observe black day today to mark 43rd anniversary of 1975 Emergency

Senior party leaders and Union ministers will hold press conferences and address seminars and hall meeting programmes on Emergency and will target the Congress. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Senior party leaders and Union ministers will hold press conferences and address seminars and hall meeting programmes on Emergency and will target the Congress. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP will observe “black day” across the country on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Senior party leaders and Union ministers will hold press conferences and address seminars and hall meeting programmes on Emergency and will target the Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni said that press conferences and seminars will be organised at nearly 22 places across the country to make the new generation aware about how the Congress had murdered democracy by imposing Emergency. Baluni said that such mass awareness was needed so that no one could dare to impose Emergency in the future. He said that the idea was to highlight how the Emergency was the darkest period of independent India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App