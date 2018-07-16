BJP to make an offer on seat sharing in Bihar within a month, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP president Amit Shah in Patna. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP president Amit Shah in Patna. (File)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Mondy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to make an offer to the JD(U) over seat sharing in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election within a month. The new development comes days after he met BJP president Amit Shah in Patna.

“I had a formal meeting with BJP President Amit Shah. As BJP-JD(U) have a coalition govt in Bihar we had some separate discussions too. As far as Lok Sabha elections are concerned, they will put forth an offer in 3-4 weeks,” Nitish was quoted as saying by ANI.

After his meeting with Kumar, BJP president Amit Shah had said that his party knew very well how to take care of its allies and respect them. JD(U) had previously hinted that it might consider going back to the grand alliance. However, the rumours have now been put to rest.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Nitish would be looking to field candidates in a “respectable” number of seats out of the 40 constituencies in Bihar. Since the BJP and its allies, the LJP and the RLSP, currently hold 22, six and three seats, respectively, Nitish has to successfully persuade the saffron party to accept a sizeable cut in its share to let that happen.

The BJP chief is likely to visit Bihar again in November to interact with booth-level party workers, while JD(U)’s programmes to galvanize its workers are already underway.

