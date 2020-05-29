BJP to launch digital campaign to mark one year of Modi govt

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

To mark the first anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the ruling BJP is set to launch a month-long campaign, including digital rallies in all districts, in June.

Signalling that the government’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic will be the campaign’s highlight, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav Thursday told the media that party workers distributed 19 crore food packets and more than 4 crore packets of ration across the country.

“Amid the corona crisis, BJP workers were on the ground and serving people in all 909 organisational districts across the country and provided them all necessary help. Besides food, the party workers also distributed more than 5 crore masks, made people aware of the Aarogya Setu app, and motivated them to contribute in the PM CARES fund,” he said.

Yadav said the party is planning to hold 500 digital rallies. BJP president JP Nadda will also address party workers through Facebook live on this occasion, he said.

The party will also reach out to people with a letter written by the Prime Minister about a self-reliant India and achievements of the government, he said, adding that this letter will be distributed among 10 crore families.

