BJP to launch campaign on J&K decisions

Buoyed by the support it got over its moves on Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling BJP is set to launch a massive campaign to highlight the significance of the Union Government’s decisions.

The party announced on Monday that it would embark on the month-long nationwide campaign from September 1. The BJP has formed two groups led by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to coordinate the campaign, which will be rolled out with 35 public rallies in big cities and 370 people-contact programmes in smaller cities across the country.

Pradhan said that party leaders including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers will hold public meetings to “spread the messages given by Home Minister Amit Shah in his speeches in Parliament during the debate on Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation”. Seven places—including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore in Kashmir —- have been chosen in J&K for the exercise.

Maintaining that the party and the government received “immense support from all walks of lives” for its “historic move” on August 5, Pradhan said the campaign will create awareness about its significance.

Asked if the restrictions in the Valley would be eased by September, Shekhawat said: “I am pretty sure it will be eased.” Pradhan claimed normalcy had already been restored in many parts, “except for those who want to create trouble”.

Pradhan said it was not merely a sentimental decision for the party but based on reason. More than 85 developmental schemes of the central government will now be extended to the entire region, he added.

On the occasion, the ministers welcomed a number of leaders from Kargil, including Haji Anayat Ali, the J&K Legislative Council chairman, who joined the BJP. Besides Ali, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Executive Councillor Mohammad Ali Hasan and six other leaders met BJP working president J P Nadda and joined the party. Most of these leaders, including Anayat Ali, are from PDP.

Welcoming them, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the entire region, which includes Leh and Kargil districts, is happy about the decision to make it a Union territory.

Speaking to reporters, Anayat Ali said the people of Kargil, a Muslim-majority district, may not have demanded UT status for Ladakh but they are happy following the announcement as it will lead to the Centre controlling its affairs, including development projects. A certain section of people associated with NC were protesting because they thought the party would come to power whenever elections are held, he said.

Other who joined the party are Mohsin Ali, Zahir Hussain Babar, Kacho Gulzar Hussain, Asadullah Munshi, Mohammad Ibrahim and Tashi Tsering, the BJP said. Three from Leh, T Gyaploo, C D Keray and N T Chumathang, also joined the party.