BJP to draw ‘right lessons’ from poll defeats, pokes fun at ‘comical alliance’

The political resolution taken up by the ruling BJP at its national convention on Saturday took note of the party’s defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with a “mixed feeling” from which the party will “draw the right lessons”. It also accused the opposition Congress of making a “desperate attempt to put at least one blemish” through “concocted lies about Rafale” because “there is not one allegation of corruption against the Narendra Modi government”.

Apart from a couple of sentences on the party’s recent defeat in Hindi heartland states, the BJP leaders speaking on the political resolution refrained from the subject. Those who delivered speeches in seconding the resolution claimed that the BJP would emerge victorious in 2019 elections with more seats than in 2014, and gave the slogan “abki baar-phir se Modi sarkar”.

Presented by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and supported by other senior leaders, the political resolution with the theme “The Story of Transformation and Comprehensive Development of India under the Leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi” says that in more than four-and-a-half years of the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of PM Modi, India has transformed into a major global power.

Highlighting the decision to provide 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections, the resolution says that the initiative shows the PM’s concern towards every poor and deprived person.

EXPLAINED Political focus of resolution remains Cong This is the last political resolution to be adopted by the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections. As expected, it speaks about the NDA government’s claims of achievement so that cadres can talk them up for the electoral discourse across the country. However, the “political” focus remains confined to targeting the Congress for making allegations on Rafale deal, the opposition alliance and BJP’s performance in recent polls. While there is a lot of text on the opposition alliance, the resolution mentions only the Congress by name, which could be seen as a bid to send a message that the BJP’s direct contest will be with the grand old party and that it does not care much about the “SP-BSP” challenge in UP.

The resolution says that one of the biggest changes in the Modi government has been the crackdown on corruption. “UPA government set new records in scams but on the contrary there is not one allegation of corruption against the Modi government. That is why in a desperate attempt to put at least one blemish on the clean governance provided by Narendra Modi, the Congress Party concocted the lies about Rafale,” the resolution reads.

About the recent poll defeats, the resolution says, “We note with a mixed feeling the recent results of Vidhan Sabha elections in different states. The National Council compliments the hard work of the Party workers in each state. All the BJP state governments have given exemplary record of development and good governance. We shall surely draw the right lessons but surely this will serve as an inspiration for the party workers and cadres to work with renewed vigour in Lok Saha elections.”

It says, “Today a comical alliance known as Maha-Gathbandhan of desperate, contradictory and opportunistic political formations is being sought to be raised to take on the Prime Minister, the BJP and NDA… the only glue is the hatred of Narendra Modi. This in many ways also exposes the limitations of the constituents of this opportunistic alliance… The choice today is between stability and instability.”

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “This government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has ensured one thing, that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace of this country.” Targeting Opposition parties for asking for proof of surgical strike, Sitharaman said, “I am ashamed to say… the opposition… Some of the leaders of Congress went to Pakistan to seek help to remove PM Modi’s government. A big shame on our opposition that they went to Pakistan and said humme madad kariye inko hatane ke liye… We are against that kind of dirty politics Congress is playing.”