BJP, TMC two sides of same coin: Sitaram Yechury

The Left Front Sunday urged people to throw out the BJP from power at the Centre and the Trinamool Congress in the state, accusing both of being “corrupt and throttlers of democracy”.

Addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “chowkidar (watchman) under whose watch loot and communalism are rampant in the country”.

“The duty of a chowkidar is to stay awake at night and guard the people. But Modi who claims to be a chowkidar is doing just the opposite. We have to defeat Modi in the next elections to save the country. We don’t need such a chowkidar in whose presence loot is going on in the country. They have spread the poison of communalism across the country. The Centre, which has looted the country for the past few years, is now doling out sops ahead of elections,” Yechury said.

“We do not want to defeat Modi just because we don’t like him. We want to remove him because we don’t like his policies. We have to fight for an alternative secular and democratic government at the Centre,” he said. The veteran leader also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, stating that the “BJP and the TMC were two sides of the same coin”.

“It is also important to defeat the TMC in the state in order to defeat BJP at the Centre. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said BJP was behind the riots in Gujarat. Then why did she join the NDA government, if she was opposed to their politics? This is a mock fight going on between them,” he said.

“Seeing the sea of humanity here, it is evident that the people will evict Modi from Delhi and Mamata Banerjee from Bengal,” Yechury said and threatened of an “inferno of resistance” if people were prevented from exercising their franchise by TMC workers in the state.

CPM MP Mohammad Salim slammed the central government for “dividing Bengalis in the name of NRC in Assam”. “What Pakistan could not do, the central government is doing now. They are dividing Bengalis in the name of religion by implementing NRC. Here Didi controls the CID and there Dada controls the CBI. At the end of the day, nothing will happen in Saradha and Rafale scams as all evidence will be destroyed by the agencies,” he said. With PTI