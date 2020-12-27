‘BJP thriving on projects started by previous Cong govt’: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore

On the eve of completion of three years of the current BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, the state Congress accused the government of

failing to provide economic relief to people during the Covid pandemic.

HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the progress of Himachal Pradesh has come to a standstill and the BJP is “only thriving” on

the development projects started during the previous Congress government.

He said that failure to contain the Covid crisis resulted in the spread of the disease even up to the remotest villages of Lahaul-Spiti.

“Health infrastructure has crumbled in the state, and Covid patients are preferring to isolate themselves at home rather than going to the

hospitals or Covid centres,” he said.

Rathore said that tourism industry has been devastated by the pandemic but the state government is unaware of how many people have lost theiremployment. On Sunday, the Congress will observe the third anniversary of the state government as a ‘black day’ and hold protests, he said.

Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri said that a senior BJP leader had to resign from the post of party president this year,

and “every kind of mafia” is plundering the wealth and resources of the state. “All the development claims of the state are only on paper and

in speeches. There is nothing to show for it on the ground. The Congress will mobilise the masses against the anti-people policies of

the state government,” he said.