BJP threw away ‘Hindutva ladder’ after coming to power: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday mounted a fresh attack on its ally BJP, saying that the saffron party came to power by climbing on the “Hindutva ladder” but threw it off once its objective was met.

In a scathing editorial in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena said the Congress at least appeased Muslims for so many years, while the BJP, instead of “cajoling” Hindus, is bent on making them secular. “The BJP has become like the Congress. At least the Congress flattered Muslims for so many years. The BJP, far from cajoling, is making Hindus secular. The country’s journey from the Congress to the Congress has begun,” said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The Sena also claimed that the Hindus today are disappointed and alleged that the BJP used Hindus the way the Congress used Muslims.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that not a single promise made to Hindus has been fulfilled till now, pointing out the Ram temple or the Uniform Civil Code. All of this was on the BJP’s aggressive Hindutva agenda, but the aggressiveness which was there before coming to power, deflated later, it said.

The Sena also criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks that Hindus have no aspiration of dominance. It said it was expected of him to speak about the current situation in the country, where Hindus are being dubbed “terrorists” and attempts are being made to finish them.

Last Friday, Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago, had said Hindus have no aspiration of dominance and asked them to come together and organise themselves.

Narendra Modi became the prime minister only because Hindus came together and got aggressive, but what was gained by coming together and this aggressiveness? the Sena asked. “Hindutva was stabbed in the back by breaking alliance with the Shiv Sena. And, those who aggressively spoke for Hindutva and for the country were termed enemies by the BJP,” it said.

“It (BJP) came to power climbing the ladder of Hindutva and once its work was done, the ladder was thrown away. The fake Hindutvavadis in power today aspire to silence the voice of an aggressive Hindutva and finish Hindus in their own country by terming them terrorists,” it said.

