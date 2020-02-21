Maharashtra: BJP threatens to stall Budget Session over Maratha quota

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Praveen Darekar Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Praveen Darekar

The BJP on Thursday threatened to launch an agitation against the Shiv Sena-led government over the alleged delay in appointment of candidates in government services under the Maratha quota.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, demanded that 3,500 Maratha candidates be appointed in government services. “The government should immediately appoint the eligible Maratha candidates in government services. If the government fails to do so, BJP will disrupt the Budget Session,” he told mediapersons. The Budget Session will commence in Mumbai from February 24.

“After former CM Devendra Fadnavis gave consent to Maratha reservation in government jobs and education n 2018 , the process of appointing candidates had started. But the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections last year slowed down the process. The Uddhav government should now speed up the process,” Darakar said.

