BJP threatening people with guns and bullets: CM in Nadia

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday intensified her attack against the BJP-led central government and wondered how a Union minister can remain in office after speaking in an “unconstitutional manner”. Banerjee seemed to be referring to Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur’s “Desh ke gaddaron ko…” remark during a rally in Delhi.

Addressing a party workers’ convention at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Banerjee said, “How can a Union minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner? There is a BJP chief minister in Uttar Pradesh who said people who will not listen to ‘boli’ (words) will have to face police’s ‘goli’ (bullet). BJP is a feku party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and are threatening people with guns and bullets. I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP who attack people with guns and bullets.”

On January 27, Anurag Thakur addressed a rally in Delhi’s Rithala where he repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro…”, a slogan, which was first raised in Delhi last year at a rally conducted by BJP member Kapil Mishra. Following this, the Election Commission had issued a showcause notice to him and later prohibited him to campaign for the Delhi elections for 48 hours and 96 hours.

“In Shaheen Bagh, women are sitting on protest and even in our state, they are protesting at a few places. A central minister said that go and shoot them. After saying this how can he hold his position. It doesn’t happen in a democracy that you go and shoot people,” she said.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for destroying the harmony in the country by forcibly trying to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, the government said that NRC will not happen. They keep on changing their stand. If NPR is the first step to NRC, then why will we agree to it?” said Banerjee.

The CM also said that the central government would sell off everything and only detention camps will remain in the country. “BJP will lose Delhi elections. They are losing states but they have no shame. After losing one election after another, they are bringing anti-people laws one by one. They will sell everything and only detention camps will remain here. They are privatising Air India, LIC and are even thinking of privatising Indian Railways. Our money is not secure today,” Banerjee said.

She also urged the people of Bengal to keep an eye on BJP’s activities as they are trying to incite violence here.

“For the last six years, BJP is in the (central) government but they have not given anything to Bengal. Several of my party workers have been murdered in Nadia. If the BJP thinks that just by creating violence it can win Bengal, the public must keep an eye on them,” she said. Banerjee also warned its Nadia district party leaders of factional feud and threaten to take action against them if they do not sort out their differences with each other.

