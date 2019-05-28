BJP team stresses need to abolish Article 35A at meet

A BJP delegation on Monday met representatives of six Nordic nations and reiterated the party’s commitment to abrogation of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, maintaining that it is “ultra vires (beyond legal power or authority) of the fundamental rights and international human rights as it categorises people in the state into first class, second and third class citizens’’.

Led by the party’s J&K spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, the delegation was invited to the meeting at the Swedish embassy in New Delhi by Nordic States Forum.

The other member in the BJP delegation was Rajat Mitra, human rights expert and author of ‘The Infidel Next Door’.

The Nordic countries were represented by Erik af Hallstrom from Finland embassy; Giske Charlotte (Norway), Steen Malthe Hansen (Denmark), Gautam Bhattacharya (Sweden), Kristin Eva Sigurdardottir (Iceland), and Juuli Hiio (Estonia).

Chrungoo made a case for the new government’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir focussed on peace, development and ending discrimination with the victims of bias in the state, according to a release issued here.

He accused Pakistan of supporting and abetting terror and genocide of Hindu minorities in Kashmir, enforcing mass exodus by the people, and making them live as refugees in their own country.